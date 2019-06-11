Life Lessons: Marlene Hathaway and why she’s ready to die

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Marlene Hathaway turns 89-years-old in November and she says she is ready to die. Her husband passed away five years ago from Alzheimers and Marlene has learned to cope with his loss. The two met when she moved to Idaho nearly 60 years ago from Canada.

They raised a family together and Marlene says she’s learned many lessons over the decades.

Watch the video above to get Marlene’s advice for all of us.