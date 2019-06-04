Life Lessons: T. Verd Murdock is 101 and is determined to live 4 more years

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

T. Verd Murdock is 101-years-old and is determined to live four more years. He says the secret to a long life is he doesn’t smoke, chew and doesn’t go with girls who do!

Verd served in World War II and left behind his wife and a baby when he left for his service. He served a two year mission in the eastern states for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Verd is the father of eight children and says he and his wife “prayed every one of them here.”

Verd has many words of wisdom to share. Watch the video above to see our entire conversation.