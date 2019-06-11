Parents of inmate who died in jail announce tort claim against county

POCATELLO — The parents of an inmate who died at the Bannock County Detention Center are filing a tort claim against the county, Sheriff Lorin Nielsen and others involved in the man’s death.

Lance Allen Quick, 40, was booked into the Bannock County Detention Center on Dec. 8 for a misdemeanor complaint of DUI. His family says he died Dec. 14 from dehydration after experiencing a psychotic episode and that jailers refused to get him treatment.

Lance Allen Quick | Bannock County Jail

Quick’s parents, Kim & Shauna Quick, announced the claim Tuesday morning at the Bannock County Courthouse. Watch the video above for the news conference. Kim Quick is the former Bannock County coroner.

CLICK HERE to read the complaint and HERE to read the tort claim.