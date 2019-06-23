Local teen gearing up for Distinguished Young Women national competition this week

Share This

The following is a news release from Distinguished Young Women.

SHELLEY – Thursday, June 27, marks the start of competition for Grace Christensen, the Shelley teen competing in the 62nd Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

Christensen, along with 50 other state representatives, has been in Mobile, Alabama for the past two weeks participating in community activities and preparing for the national scholarship competition.

RELATED: This local teen is a candidate for Distinguished Young Woman of America

The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. During the preliminary competitions Thursday and Friday, each participant will compete in the categories of self-expression, fitness and talent. Christensen has completed an individual interview with a panel of five judges and her scholastic performance has been scored through an evaluation process of her high school academic record and standardized test scores.

Christensen will perform a fiddle piece to a compilation of songs for her talent presentation.

On Saturday, June 29, eight finalists will be selected and will compete for the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2019. They will also be competing for a share of thousands of dollars in cash scholarships.

“The power of our youth is strong, and these 50 state representatives are the embodiment of that,” said Kendra Haskins, Executive Director of Distinguished Young Women. “Throughout their two weeks in Mobile, these young women have made an impact on the communities and people they have met. We are excited to highlight distinguished young women this weekend by highlighting these participants and celebrate the thousands of others who have been impacted by this incredible program throughout the year.”

Christensen is a 2019 graduate of Firth High School and the daughter of Sherelle and David Christensen.

Earlier this week, Christensen was a guest on Newsradio 710 WNTM in Alabama with her competitors from Delaware and Connecticut. Watch the stream in the video player above.