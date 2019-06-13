Man accused of having sex with teenage girl

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County man is in jail after he allegedly had sex with a girl when she was 15-years-old.

Kayler Wade Wilcox, 19, is charged with one felony count of lewd conduct with a child. If convicted of the charge, Wilcox could spend up to life in prison.

The parents of the victim asked Bingham County Sheriff deputies to speak with their daughter in October. The victim told detectives her relationship with Wilcox was just a friendship with occasional sex, according to court documents.

The victim told investigators the sexual relationship continued for about eight months. The victim says the last time Wilcox had sex with her was in September, according to court documents.

The victim says she and Wilcox discussed some fears over the age difference; however, “they just went on with it,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Wilcox on June 7. He remains held in the Bingham County Jail on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for Wilcox is scheduled for June 20.