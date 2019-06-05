Man accused of killing niece now faces sex-related charges

The following is a news release from the Cache County, Utah, Attorney’s Office regarding Alexander Whipple, who is accused of killing his 5-year-old niece, Elizabeth Shelley of Logan, Utah. In addition to the charges below, he is also charged with aggravated murder and child kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. Click here for more information on this case.

LOGAN, Utah — The Cache County Attorney’s Office has received additional evidence from the Utah State Crime Lab since the filing of the original charges. This information led to the filing of two additional charges against Alex Whipple in the disappearance and murder of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley. These charges are rape of a child (a first-degree felony) and sodomy upon a child (also a first-degree felony).

We are still awaiting a determination of cause of death from the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

Elizabeth Shelley