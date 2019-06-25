Man drops a deuce in Florida man’s driveway

Share This

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Florida — A Florida man’s ring camera captured someone relieving himself in the driveway.

“I know when it comes on for you to go, you have to go,” Wilton Thomas, the homeowner, says.

Thomas is trying to be understanding, but you can imagine his frustration when he saw surveillance video of a random person dropping a deuce on his driveway.

“He could have drove himself right toward the left in the fence toward the coconut tree and do what he want to do there. That would be no problem, but in my driveway?,” says Thomas.

Thomas says it was around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon when it happened. He was at work, when a green car pulled up.

“Just opened his door and just start to pull his shirt all of the way over and then stoop down and that was it,” Thomas says.

Then, just as quickly as he arrived, the party pooper drove off, leaving his shirt — and his stool, behind. Thomas says when he got home it was too late to take care of it right away, so he waited until Sunday morning to take on the turd.

“I went in the hot sun, scrape it up, pour it into a bag and I pour bleach and then I hose and wash the whole thing off,” he says.

Thomas says he’s ready to put this smelly situation behind him. He just wants an apology from the person responsible.

“Knock and say ‘Man you know what I had an emergency. I had nowhere to go and this is where I had to do what I had to do.'”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.