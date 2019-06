Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lemhi County

SALMON — The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office says a 70-year-old Colorado man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, at around 3:30 p.m. Micheal Roman lost control of his BMW motorcycle on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 282.

Roman died of his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office.