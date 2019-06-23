Man shot to death in early morning altercation

Share This

LEADORE — A 28-year-old Leadore man is dead after an early morning shooting in Lemhi County.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from a person saying there was an altercation involving three people at a home near Leadore, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Penner. The caller said they were involved in the fight and shot another person during the argument.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, whose name has not been released, dead from a gunshot wound.

Penner says nobody has been arrested and the sheriff’s office is working with Idaho State Police and the Lemhi County Coroner’s Office in the investigation.