Meeting regarding S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls to be held Wednesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — A public meeting regarding S. Boulevard will be held on Wednesday, June 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Maeck Education Center at the Idaho Falls Zoo. The format of the meeting will be an open house so that community members can attend as their schedules allow.

Last summer a new striping plan was implemented on S. Boulevard between Sunnyside Road and 17th Street. A center turn lane and bicycle lanes were added while on-street parking was eliminated.

“This meeting is an opportunity to have a conversation with residents about how they feel the changes have impacted traffic flow as well as pedestrian and bicycle travel over the past year,” explains City Engineer, Kent Fugal. “We want input that will help us make sure that our ongoing studies this summer address issues that residents may have observed,” adds Fugal.

Individuals who would like to provide input but are unable to attend the meeting are encouraged to call Public Works at (208) 612-8250 or submit comments via email to ifeng@idahofallsidaho.gov.

Throughout the summer, Public Works will continue to study vehicle speed, vehicle and bicycle volume and traffic incidents associated with the recent changes on S Boulevard. The results of these studies will be presented at an additional public meeting on Aug. 15.