National Guard releases name of soldier killed in training

FORT IRWIN, Calf. — The Nevada National Guard has released the names of those involved in Tuesday’s rollover crash of an M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

The Guard says Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher, 51, of Las Vegas, died in the Abrams tank crash. Gallagher was in the Nevada Army National Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment. This unit is part of 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Boise. The brigade is made up of National Guard soldiers from Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

“We are saddened by the events that happened to our soldiers at Fort Irwin,” Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz said in a news release. “Sgt. Gallagher was a motivated, dedicated non-commissioned officer who will be greatly missed. As soldiers, we strive every day to live up to the example set by him. Again, our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”

The three other Nevada Army Guard Soldiers, Sgt. Christian Tijerina, 27, Pfc. Brandon Fuka, 20, and Pfc. Zachary Little, 19, all of Las Vegas, were treated at Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin and released.

This deployment of National Guard soldiers is part of a month-long, large-scale exercise with more than 1,000 soldiers.

Gallagher was promoted posthumously to the rank of sergeant first class.

