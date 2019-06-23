One man killed, two injured in crash near Rupert

RUPERT – A Rupert man and a teenager were thrown from their vehicle during a crash near Rupert Sunday morning.

Idaho State Police report 48-year-old Sergio Alvarez was riding in a 1998 Chevy 2500 with two teenagers on 350 North and 400 West. One of the teenagers was driving.

Around 6 a.m., the driver crossed over the center line on 400 West, veered off the side of the road, and rolled. Alvarez and one of the other passengers were thrown. Alvarez was killed in the crash, but the two teens were taken to a hospital in the area.

400 West was blocked for approximately 4 hours while ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.

Minidoka Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, West End Fire, and Minidoka Memorial EMS assisted ISP in responding to the crash.

ISP is still investigating.