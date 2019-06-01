Pocatello Regional Transit announces ‘Summer Youth Pass’

Share This

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — An easy and free way for youth to get to and from some of the Gate City’s most popular summertime attractions starts June 3.

Starting Monday, June 3, youths ages 18 and younger can get their hands on a Summer Youth Pass from Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT). With the pass, youth riders are able to start their trip to lower Ross Park or the Marshall Public Library from any PRT stop and get to the park or library at no cost.

“The Summer Youth Pass is a safe way for youth to get to Lower Ross Park from anywhere in the City and enjoy all that Ross Park has to offer including the Ross Park Aquatic Complex, Zoo Idaho, skate park, and more,” said John Banks, Parks and Recreation Director.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to have more of our younger patrons participate in the many summer programs and events happening at the Marshall Public Library,” Eric Suess, Marshall Public Library Director said.

Passes can be obtained starting Monday, June 3 during business hours at:

Ross Park Aquatic Complex – 2901 South 2nd Avenue

Marshall Public Library – 113 South Garfield Avenue

Pocatello Regional Transit Center – 5815 South 5th Avenue

Riders are required to present the pass to PRT drivers in order to ride fare-free.

“Regardless of whether you’re familiar with the bus system or not, our friendly drivers make it easy to board any bus to connect you with the buses that will take you to Ross Park or the Marshall Public Library,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit Director. “Additionally, pocatellotransit.com offers valuable rider tools for planning hassle-free rides.”

The Summer Youth Pass program will run through Aug. 16.

More on Parks and Recreation Department facilities can be found at pocatello.us/pr and additional information on PRT is available at pocatellotransit.com.

For more information on the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org.