Police release video of theft suspect still on the run

OSGOOD — Surveillance video released by Idaho State Police Tuesday shows a man accused of stealing a truck and motorcycle.

The video shows the suspect walking up to the counter at the Osgood Convenience Store Monday morning around 9:15 a.m. He moves his sunglasses to the top of his head, places cash on the counter and then walks away.

Police stopped the man Sunday evening and he took off in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. He abandoned the truck and then stole a small red and white Honda motorcycle.

“He showed up at the convenience store the next morning,” Idaho State Police Lt. Chris Weadick tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We don’t know what he was doing Sunday night into Monday morning.”

Weadick says the truck was stolen from Minnesota and troopers are processing stolen items that were inside. It’s possible the suspect could abandon the motorcycle and try to steal another vehicle.

If you see the suspect or have information on where he could be, police ask that you call (208) 525-7277. Do not approach him.