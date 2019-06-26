UPDATE: Power restored for Rocky Mountain Power customers

UPDATE:

Power has been restored for most customers affected by the outage. Click here for the outage map.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Power is being restored for those affected by the Rocky Mountain Power outage.

As of 2:30 p.m., 2,791 customers were still without power, the utility said. Earlier this afternoon, 4,350 customers did not have power.

The outage is affecting Bonneville, Bingham, Jefferson and Bear Lake counties.

Rocky Mountain Power gave the reason as “loss of supply” and said power should be on by 5 p.m.

We’ll update this story with more info as it becomes available.