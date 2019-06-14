Search and rescue crews rescue kayaker in Fremont County

ISLAND PARK — Local search and rescue teams and emergency responders located a missing kayaker this week.

On Wednesday evening, dispatchers received a call about an overdue 20-year-old female kayaker from Warrenton, Virginia. She became separated from her group near Big Springs, floated downstream and out-of-site, according to a Fremont County news release.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office requested Life Flight fly over the Henry’s Fork river near Mack’s Inn to aid in the search. The Island Park Fire Department assigned ground searchers to check along the river starting at the last-known sighting to just below the Coffee Pot Campground.

The missing woman was located just east of the North Fork Club by a separate group of kayakers. Search and Rescue teams were able to drive to the North Fork Club and transport her to base camp where she was reunited with her party.

Officials advise people to exercise extreme caution when navigating, swimming, fishing, or doing any other water-related activities. These activities can be extremely dangerous and quickly turn an enjoyable activity into a disaster.