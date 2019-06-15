Search and rescue teams searching for a body in Teton River

Share This

ST. ANTHONY — Emergency responders and search and rescue teams are searching for a body in the Teton River.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said three people got on the river near Monkey Rock Friday to float the river on tubes.

At some point during the day, two of the individuals became stranded in the river and were rescued by emergency responders late Friday evening.

The third individual, a 21-year-old man, who has not been identified, went over a diversion dam and was caught in fast moving water. He drowned and was swept away by the water.

Crews were on the river Saturday searching for the body, Humphries said.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.