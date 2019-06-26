Teen spends hour trapped under ATV in irrigation ditch with head barely above water

CARIBOU COUNTY — A teenage boy spent over an hour trapped under an ATV in an irrigation ditch Wednesday morning.

According to a Caribou County Sheriff’s Office news release, the 17-year-old boy rolled the ATV around 7 a.m. in an irrigation ditch in a field off Nipper Road in a rural area.

The teen’s co-workers found him shortly after 8 a.m. unconscious and partially submerged with his head barely above the water. The co-workers pulled the boy from the crash and began CPR. He began to breathe on his own as rescue crews arrived, according to the news release.

Courtesy Caribou County Sheriff’s Office

He was in “considerable pain” and flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by an Air Idaho medical helicopter.

His condition and extent of injuries are unknown.