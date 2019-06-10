Wanted fugitive found in closet covered with dirty clothes

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man accused of opening fire on his neighbors was arrested early Monday after a standoff with police.

Brandon Lee Straitiff, 22, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and was booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Straitiff was found in a trailer at the Black Cliffs mobile home park on South Fifth Avenue, according to Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen.

“He was found in a closet covered with dirty clothes,” Nielsen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We had five people that could verify he was in the trailer and we tried to negotiate with him for four or five hours but he refused to come out.”

Nielsen says a robot was sent into the mobile home before deputies entered and found Straitiff around 12:30 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

Straitiff was wanted after police say he used a pistol to open fire on his neighbors on Opal Drive after they tried to intervene during a domestic disturbance Saturday night. No one was struck by the bullets.

Straitiff and his girlfriend left before police arrived.