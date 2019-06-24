Woman dies on the scene of crash near Preston

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, June 24, at 5:42 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash northbound US91 at milepost 3.1, south of Preston.

Edna M. Sedgwick, 72, of Chubbuck, was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra when she drove off the right shoulder into a ditch and the vehicle rolled coming to rest on its side. Sedgwick succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Sedgwick was wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Police Department and Franklin County Fire Department.