1,800 catfish stocked in eastern Idaho waters to keep fishing hotter than the weather

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – As the summer sun begins to increase the water temperatures in lakes and ponds around the state, trout tend to become lethargic and less likely to feed aggressively. This can be frustrating for anglers as they watch their line for any sign of action to indicate a fish is on the other end.

All fish seek cooler temperatures when it gets hot out just as we do. But species such as catfish can thrive in warmer waters and are often easier to catch than a cold water species like trout.

In the warmer months, catfish are stocked around the state to keep fishing hotter than the weather. By changing things up a bit and fishing on the lake bottoms, anglers should be able to hook into plenty of catfish and even the occasional trout.

“A hook, sinker, and a worm are all you should need to get into catfish,” says Fisheries Manager Brett High. “I like to let them chew on it for a little bit before setting the hook to make sure they are committed.”

Four locations in the Upper Snake were stocked with catfish July 24:

Becker Pond, 300 catfish

Riverside Pond, 300 catfish

Jim Moore Pond, 900 catfish

Rexburg Nature Park, 300 catfish

For more information on fishing in Idaho, visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about catfish, places to find them and how to fish for them click here.

Don’t let the summer heat keep you from bringing home the catch of the day.