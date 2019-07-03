3 people killed on Idaho roads Thursday, including motorcyclist who swerved to avoid flock of turkeys

The following is information from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, July 18, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 12, near Rogerson.

A male subject was driving a 2012 Ford Taurus northbound on U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 12, south of Rogerson. Bradley Berry, 57, of Carlin, NV, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban southbound at the same location. The Ford Taurus crossed the center line and collided head-on with Berry’s vehicle. The 2012 Ford Taurus came to rest off the east shoulder, and the Chevrolet Suburban rolled and came to rest off the west shoulder.

The driver of the Ford Taurus and Bradley Berry both succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Berry had one adult passenger, Melissa Ure, 33, of Elko NV, and two juvenile passengers who were transported by ground ambulance to Saint Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. He also had an adult female passenger, Angelina Berry, 57, of Carlin NV, who was transported by air ambulance to Saint Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

Both lanes were completely blocked for approximately 1 hour, and 1 lane remained blocked for approximately 3 more hours.

In a separate crash, around 5:37 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash westbound State Highway 53 near milepost 6, in Rathdrum.

David L Bedford, 52, of Rathdrum, was traveling westbound on SH 53 on a Yellow and Black 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he swerved to avoid a flock of turkeys in the roadway.

Bedford went left of center and lost control of the motorcycle, colliding with Nathan V. Fischer, 28, of Creston, British Columbia who was traveling eastbound in a 2019 Western Tractor Trailer.

Bedford was wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The roadway was blocked for one and a half hours. Notifications have been made to the next of kin.