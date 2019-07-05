5 injured in Caribou County crash

The following is a news release and photos from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, July 12, at approximately 8:29 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a serious traffic crash involving a roll-over with unknown injuries.

The crash occurred on Hwy 34 at the Fish Hatchery Road intersection.

The Caribou County Sheriffs Office responded along with multiple EMS units and fire personnel. All five people involved were transported by ground ambulance to the Caribou Memorial Hospital, treated and all were later released.

The first vehicle traveling southbound on Hwy 34 was driven by a female juvenile with three juvenile passengers.

The second vehicle, driven by Nancy Keener of Yorba Linda, California, was also traveling southbound on Hwy 34. In the process of making a left turn onto Fish Hatchery Road, vehicle one began passing vehicle two on the left. As the vehicles made contact, vehicle two left the roadway and rolled over.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.