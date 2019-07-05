5 people hospitalized after 11-car pileup in Caldwell

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CALDWELL – On July 19, at 3:39 PM, Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle injury crash eastbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 21, west of Caldwell.

The following people and vehicles were involved:

Joseph Bryant, 49 of Eagle Mountain, Utah – 2016 Volvo commercial vehicle pulling a fully loaded car hauler.

Steven Hale, 67 of Nampa – Freightliner Tractor pulling empty flatbed trailer.

Christopher Lundquist, 30 of Boise – 2018 Nissan NV200 Van.

Kristian Stewart, 26 of Nampa – 2015 Dodge Ram 1500.

Douglas Jones, 63 of Chattaroy, Washington – 2011 Lexus RX.

Travis Spencer, 38 of Caldwell – Ford F450 Payette Ambulance.

Jacob Burnett, 23 of Middleton – 2000 Mercury Cougar.

Felicia Clarke, 32 of Garden City – Subaru Outback.

Elyse Humphreys, 24 of Meridian – 2014 Nissan Versa.

Eric Neiswanger, 41 of Jackson, Wyoming – 2015 Subaru Hatchback.

Arturo Carrillo, 27 of Caldwell – 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

Bryant was driving eastbound on I-84 at milepost 21, when he failed to slow for stopped traffic in front of him. His vehicle collided with the rear of Hale’s flatbed trailer, which then jack-knifed. What followed was a multi-vehicle chain reaction crash, involving the nine other vehicles listed.

Humphreys was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Neiswanger was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. Jones and Bryant were transported by ground ambulance to Saint Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Nampa. Hale was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt.

The lanes were blocked for approximately seven hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.