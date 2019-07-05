5 people taken to hospitals after 2 separate crashes on east Idaho roads

Five people were taken to local hospitals after two separate crashes on eastern Idaho roads Wednesday evening.

The first wreck occurred around 7:30 p.m. on US Highway 20 at the Ashton Hill. Idaho State Police say the driver of a 2004 Ford F250 pickup truck was traveling southbound pulling a camper trailer when one of the wheels of the trailer went off the road and into gravel.

The driver overcorrected and the truck and trailer rolled onto its side, coming to rest in the northbound lanes.

Two occupants of the vehicle were transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, according to ISP. A third occupant was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

An air ambulance responds to crash near Ashton Hill. | Courtesy Myk Adams

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County EMS and North Fremont Fire.

The northbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the crash.

The second crash happened five miles south of Downey in the southbound lanes of I-15 around 8:45 p.m.

Cameron Alexander, 22, of Newhall, CA, was in a 2017 Honda Civic. Clinton Schultz, 50, of Chubbuck, was ahead of the Honda in a 2016 Freightliner pulling three trailers. Idaho State Police say the Honda struck the rear of the third trailer and the Honda came to rest in the left lane. The Freightliner pulled over safely on the right shoulder.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. Both Alexander and his passenger, Morgan Alexander, 25, of Rexburg, were transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by ground ambulance. The left lane was completely blocked and the right lane was partially blocked for approximately one hour.