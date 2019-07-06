6-year-old dies after being struck by father’s golf ball in Utah

OREM, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — A 6-year-old girl, flown to Primary Children’s Hospital Monday after being hit by her father’s golf ball, has died from her injuries.

Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge told Gephardt Daily that dispatch alerted officials at 10:25 a.m. Monday, and police officers responded to the accident scene, at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course.

Colledge said the girl’s father and another man, whom Colledge believes was a relative, were golfing. The father was teeing off as his daughter sat on a golf cart roughly 10 to 15 yards away, Colledge said.

On impact with the club, the father’s golf ball traveled in an unintended direction, and struck his child in the back of the neck, the lieutenant said.

“He mis-hit the ball,” Colledge said. “The 6-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to a hospital, then Life Flighted to Primary Children’s. She died at about 9 p.m. It’s a terrible, tragic accident.”

Police will not be releasing the names of father or daughter, Colledge said. No charges are expected to be filed in the case, he said.