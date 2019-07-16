Annual Ammon Days celebration to be held Aug. 3

AMMON — It’s free, it’s fun and it’s for the entire family.

Ammon Days is Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McCowin Park. This year there will be more vendors than ever, free breakfast and lunch and free hot air balloon rides.

“By in large, the entire event is sponsored from the community. Food and drinks and everything,” City Administrator Micah Austin said. “We’re bringing in one to four (hot air balloons) and giving rides for free with those hot air balloons.”

Austin said 60 vendors have signed up to host booths, but more are expected to register within the next week. There will also be a craft market where participants can purchase items.

In previous years, Ammon Days brought in around 5,000 to 6,000 people. Austin said the city expects at least that many again this year.

“It is a day when we thank the public. That’s primarily our objective – to thank our citizens for how wonderful they are,” Austin said.

The Friday before Ammon Days, the city will hold Movie Night in the Park at McCowin Park at 9 p.m. featuring Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse.