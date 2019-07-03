Boat and trailer up in flames on U.S. Highway 20

MADISON COUNTY — A boat and trailer were severely damaged by fire on U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday.

The fire occurred near Exit 328 by Bear World at about 5 p.m.

Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child says the vehicle was in the eastbound lanes.

The driver was able to get the boat and the trailer detached, and work to extinguish the fire.

Minor traffic slowdowns were reported as a result of the fire. Officials urge caution in the area.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.