Bonneville County man arrested on felony, misdemeanor drug charges

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Sunday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges after police found him hiding in a storage unit.

Todd L. Sheetz, 51, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a felony parole violation warrant, for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police reports show just after midnight Sunday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called regarding individuals trespassing at a storage unit business located in the 3500 N. block of 15th E. in Bonneville County, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived and with the property owner located a female moving items from a storage unit she had been renting. During this time deputies saw items of drug paraphernalia in plain view and were told by the female that she was the only one there. However, deputies located 51-year-old Todd L. Sheetz hiding inside the unit and found he was wanted on a felony parole violation warrant and an Idaho Falls Police warrant for failure to appear.

When asked, Sheetz admitted to having a small amount of meth on his person, which was found to be approximately 2.5 grams. Deputies also used a K-9 to search the area around the unit and a vehicle belonging to Sheetz. Along with drug pipes and paraphernalia, deputies located approximately 11 grams of suspected marijuana.