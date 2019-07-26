Breastfeeding Carnival to be held in Idaho Falls next week

IDAHO FALLS — Locals interested in learning about the benefits of breastfeeding are invited to attend a Breastfeeding Carnival in Idaho Falls next week.

The Eastern Idaho Public Health District WIC program is holding its annual breastfeeding carnival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 2. The local WIC program is partnering with the Breastfeeding Education & Support Team Council for Babies and Moms to hold the event in support of World Breastfeeding Week. The event is being held at the Eastern Idaho Public Health offices at 1250 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls.

“This is an opportunity for likeminded women to come together and celebrate the feeding of their children,” EIPHD spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said. “It’s a fun event for kids, but it’s also a great place for women to learn from lactation specialists, and to provide encouragement to women who aren’t breastfeeding to think about it. The longer a child breastfeeds, the more benefits there are for them overall.”

The festival is open to anyone interested in learning about breastfeeding, or in celebrating breastfeeding as the gold standard for infant feeding, according to an EIPHD news release.

Refreshments will be served alongside a variety of educational booths, games, a clown and other activities for families and children.

Breastfeeding experts also will be on hand to answer questions and offer support for mothers struggling with breastfeeding.

The WIC program is a federally funded nutrition program for women, infants and children. The program provides checks to buy healthy supplemental foods from local grocery stores and provides education and resources for parents with young children. Learn more about WIC here.