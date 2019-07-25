Brush fire starts at base of power pole, crews expected to be on scene all night

The following is a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

On Thursday, at 5:45 p.m., the Madison Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the Moody area, close to 8000 East and 500 North in the Moody Canyon.

Upon arrival, the fire department found an area approximately a half-acre in size burning in a steep canyon with thick brush and sagebrush. At around 8:15 p.m., the fire had grown to three

acres.

The fire appears to have started at the base of a power pole. There’s no indication of damage to the power lines, and the ignition is unknown at this time.

“This fire is a good indicator of the dry conditions we’re entering into now,” said Corey Child, Chief of Madison Fire Department. “It’s a good reminder to use caution regarding any fire in the out-of-doors.”

Very steep terrain and thick brush contributed to the spread of the fire. Fire crews are expected to remain on scene until about midnight to make sure all hot spots are extinguished.

Madison Fire Department responded with 12 personnel in 2 brush trucks, 1 water tender, and 2 command vehicles.