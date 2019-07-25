Fire burning in massive haystack near Rigby

RIGBY — A massive amount of hay is burning on a feed yard east of Rigby and officials say it could take some time before the fire is out.

Central Fire District crews were called to the property at 398 North on 4300 East around 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

“There is approximately 300 ton of grassy hay that’s up in smoke,” Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The fire is confined to the feed yard but that big of a haystack is almost impossible to put out. It won’t die down or smoke out for a couple weeks.”

Anderson says no structures or homes are threatened and there aren’t any animals in danger.

“It appears it was a spontaneous ignition,” Anderson says. “We’re going to continue to monitor the situation and keep our eyes on it.”

Another fire was reported around the same time as the hay fire. Andersons say someone was burning trash and had not received permits or notified authorities about the burn. Investigators are looking into that situation.

