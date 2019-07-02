Firefighters responding to wildfire south of Dubois; one road closure

DUBOIS — Federal and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire 10 miles south of Dubois in Jefferson County.

The Table Butte fire ignited at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and has grown to about 100 acres. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management property.

As of 4 p.m. the fire was zero percent contained and pushing north, however, full containment is expected by late Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Thus far the fire is burning only grass and brush, and no structures are threatened.

Authorities have closed the Camas Monteview Road (2700 North) in Jefferson County in response to the fire, BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.