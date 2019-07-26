Fireworks hit police car in Utah, sparks field fire

HERRIMAN, Utah — Thursday was the last day it was legal to discharge fireworks for Pioneer Day in Utah, and authorities are urging caution after a firework struck a police vehicle and another started a field fire in Herriman.

An officer on patrol for Herriman Police spotted some fireworks in a restricted area near 13400 South and Mountain View Corridor around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When the officer drove by, a firework with multiple shells tipped over and launched one shell into the grill of the police cruiser, then spun and launched another shell that started the fire.

“As he arrived to confront the individuals, the mortar-type firework malfunctioned and began launching mortars into the surrounding field. One of these mortar rounds struck the front engine block area of the marked police vehicle and detonated in the grill, causing minor damage to the police vehicle,” a news release from Herriman PD said. “The officer was uninjured.”

Watch the dashcam video above.

Unified Fire Authority responded and extinguished the flames quickly.

Sgt. Brad Bailey with Herriman Police urged Utahns not to discharge fireworks in areas under restrictions due to high fire danger.

“Please be responsible; we have one day left of the season,” Bailey said. “We don’t need any more fires here in Herriman, and we don’t need any more fires in the state of Utah. Just be responsible and have fun in the appropriate manner.”