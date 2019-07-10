UPDATE: Evacuation lifted in Rexburg neighborhood

UPDATE:

REXBURG– As of 12:45 p.m. the evacuation and road closures in the South 3rd East area have been lifted.

Crew from the gas company have gone to some 50 homes to shut off gas meters. Madison Fire Chief Corey Child says as they reintroduce gas back into the lines, workers will be stopping at each house individually to turn the gas meter back on. They will also reignite pilot lights on gas appliances.

Part of 3rd East may still be closed as some service vehicles are in the area.

PREVIOUS STORY:

REXBURG — Residents are evacuating a section of South 3rd East, Yale Avenue, and Harvard Avenue in Rexburg after a broken gas line ignited a fire Wednesday at 10:33 a.m.

Madison County Fire Department Chief Corey Child says a sprinkler contractor hit a gas line with a trencher igniting the gas in the line.

The gas line was in the yard of residents living at 323 South 3rd East.

Gas line fire burning on South 3rd East. | Courtesy Daric Hepworth

Child says the fire was burning vegetation as well as the trencher. The gas company is also on the scene and should have the gas line shut off. Repairs, however, will take hours according to Child. He says the gas line is metal instead of plastic which could be a more complex fix.

All of the neighbors within one square block have been evacuated from their homes for safety. Child says some 50 homes will be without gas until the repair is complete.

It’s not clear when residents will be allowed back in their homes. An evacuation shelter for those seeking refuge has been established at the Madison Fire Department at 26 North Center Street.

EastIdahoNews.com will keep you updated as we get more information.

Courtesy Madison County Fire Department