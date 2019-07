Here are the guidelines about reserving & staking out a spot for the Idaho Falls parade & fireworks

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Each year thousands of people join with Idaho Falls residents for all the fun and festivities of the Independence Day Parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. Estimates indicate that Idaho Falls more than doubles on the fourth with food, fun, music, games and “one of the best fireworks shows in America,” according to USA Today.

With residents and visitors alike vying for spots to watch the parade and the evening’s fireworks, the city has joined with Snake River Landing and Melaleuca in reminding revelers to be respectful of each other and of facilities and property during the celebrations.

“July fourth is one of the biggest events in Idaho Falls, and should be a day of fun and celebration for everyone,” said Bud Cranor, Idaho Falls Public Information Officer. “We hope that the spirit of our community will really be on display and that everyone will show respect as we celebrate. By following a few simple guidelines and trying to be patient and accommodate the inevitable crowds around town, the holiday will be fun and exciting for everyone.”

There are numerous viewing areas available for both the parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. Following a few simple guidelines will ensure safety and help to preserve public property, including city parks and River Walk, as well as private property at Snake River Landing.

Please take note of the information below regarding marking areas for the fireworks.

Snake River Landing is private property. Most of the property will be open to the public for viewing and parking during Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. Certain areas will be restricted. Please be respectful of private property. Fireworks Viewing and Parking Map

Reserving or marking viewing areas for the purpose of obtaining a viewing location for the fireworks may not occur prior to 6 a.m. on July 4 on public property or at locations provided by Snake River Landing. To prevent damage to public property or property at Snake River Landing, it is important that items such as, but not limited to, blankets, tarps, and pop-up tents not be placed on the lawn prior to 6 a.m. on July 4.

Any items placed prior to 6 a.m. on July 4 at city parks, River Walk or Snake River Landing may be removed and placed in designated lost and found locations.

To retrieve any lost items, contact Snake River Landing at (208) 557-5300 during regular business hours. The office will be closed on July 4, but will reopen on July 5.

To retrieve any lost items left at city parks or the River Walk, contact Parks & Recreation at (208) 612-8479 during regular business hours. City offices will be closed on July 4, but will reopen on July 5.

Items placed on public or private property (including the viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing) to designate a reservation are left at the owner’s risk and do not create a guarantee that the reserved area will remain available to the person or persons who reserved the area.

All personal belongings brought to event sites on public property or the viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing must be removed by midnight on July 4.

Do not drive stakes into the ground on public or private property at Snake River Landing as they may damage sprinkler heads, pipes or other infrastructure on public property or on viewing locations provided by Snake River Landing.

Do not mark off sidewalks, grass and roadways with defacing material such as any type of paint or adhesive material such as duct tape.

Pop up canopies and tents that may obstruct views must be lowered at sundown prior to the launch of the fireworks at Snake River Landing.

Do not block or interfere with pedestrian access or vehicular traffic or block sidewalks to reserve public areas or viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing.

For additional Independence Day information, click HERE. Follow the City of Idaho Falls on Facebook and Twitter! Have a very happy and safe holiday!