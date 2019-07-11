Idaho Falls Zoo introduces new bird species

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Zoo.

Starting Thursday, you’ll have the opportunity to see a new bird species at the Idaho Falls Zoo: a female Lady Ross’ turaco from San Diego Safari Park. Turacos are a group of beautiful, brightly-colored, birds from Africa that are very active jumping from branch to branch.

Lady Ross’ turacos are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plans (SSP). SSPs are captive breeding management programs that are overseen by zoo animal care specialists to ensure species conservation, husbandry, and education. The professionals work together to maximize genetic diversity and demographic distribution of animals in the care of AZA facilities. At this time, your Idaho Falls Zoo participates in 44 SSPs such as African penguins, snow leopards, and now, the Lady Ross’ turaco.

“The zoo is scheduled to receive a male in the fall from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.” says animal curator Darrell Markum, “With his arrival we are hoping the pair will do their part to help conserve their species by having a clutch of eggs shortly thereafter.”

The Lady Ross’ turaco, a female, can be seen in the African aviaries near the zebra and lion exhibits. She is a bright indigo-blue with a red crest on her head and a brilliant yellow beak.

It’s always a great day at the zoo!