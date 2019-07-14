If you need firewood, Idaho Fish and Game can help

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

LEWISTON – A firewood sale on designated areas of Craig Mt Wildlife Management Area property got underway Saturday morning.

The sale will only be on Idaho Department of Fish and Game property. Please pay attention to property boundaries and property markers. There is Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy property in the area and those seeking to cut on those properties MUST obtain a separate permit from either of those entities.

The purpose of the sale is to help reduce fuel loading along the roadway. The sale will end on August 30th. The sale may end sooner should a Stage II fire restriction be administered.

Those seeking to cut firewood must obtain a permit and map of the firewood cutting area from the front desk at the Clearwater Regional Office. Failure to have a permit could result in a citation. The permit will be good for up to 5 cords of any dead down or standing timber within 100 yards of the roadway.

Please be aware that this sale is along a narrow road and you should expect congestion and trailers are not advised.

If you have any questions you can contact the front desk at (208) 799-5010 or the WMA Manager, Andrew Mackey, at (208) 750-6123. Thank you and happy cutting.