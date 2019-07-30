Life Lessons: Why DeLar Lords wants to be remembered for his smile

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

DeLar Lords says he wants to be remembered for one thing: his smile. He hopes everyone knows how kind he is and that he is proud of the life he has lived.

DeLar was born and raised in Idaho. He loves his family and shares lessons he’s learned throughout his life in the video above.