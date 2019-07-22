Local woman sentenced to prison for possessing sexually explicit images of minors

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

RIGBY — Elizabeth Dawn Evans, 28, of Rigby, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 15 years in prison for possessing sexually explicit images of minors, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered that Evans be placed on supervised release for ten years following her prison sentence. Evans pleaded guilty on March 6.

According to court records, on February 26, 2018, state investigators responded to allegations of child abuse at a residence in Jefferson County where Evans resided. A subsequent investigation discovered that Evans’ boyfriend had produced child pornography using a minor child. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Evans’ electronic devices and discovered images of the sexual abuse taken on her phone. In court, Evans admitted that she took and possessed the images.

At sentencing, Judge Winmill also ordered Evans to forfeit the cell phone used in the commission of the offense. As a result of her conviction, Evans will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls and the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”