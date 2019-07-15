Location of Latter-day Saint temple in Utah announced

The following is a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

LAYTON, Utah – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Layton Utah Temple.

The temple, which was announced in April 2018 by Church President Russell M. Nelson, will be built on an 11.8-acre site located at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane in Layton, about 25 miles north of Salt Lake City. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 87,000 square feet.

Detailed design plans for the temple are still being developed. Further information—including interior and exterior renderings—will be made public later. A groundbreaking date has not yet been set. Project leaders have begun working with city officials on preliminary plans for the temple, and they will begin filing public documents in the coming months.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to the temple in Layton, temples have also been announced in Saratoga Springs, Tooele Valley and Washington County.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord,” the most sacred places on earth. Unlike meetinghouses, where Sabbath worship and weekly activities take place, temples are open throughout the week and closed on Sundays.