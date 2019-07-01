Man allegedly beats woman over dog poop

IDAHO FALLS — A man has been arrested after allegedly beating a woman over dog poop.

Roberto Jaime Hernandez, 21, was arrested June 27 at a house in Idaho Falls, after allegedly getting into an argument and punching her multiple times in the face.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators Hernandez woke her up that morning because he was upset about dog poop on the floor and wanted her to clean it up.

The victim said they began arguing, and Hernandez hit her several times, and she fought back. Police noted in the statement of probable cause that the victim was bleeding from the nose, she had a bruise under her left eye and a scratch down the left side of her forehead.

When investigators confronted Hernandez, he allegedly admitted to physically fighting with the victim and causing her injuries.

He said he was upset about the dog poop and wanted her to clean it up. He told investigators he woke her up by yelling and slamming doors.

Hernandez was taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is charged with felony domestic battery by inflicting a traumatic injury.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 10.