Man arrested after police find baggies of marijuana in vehicle

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 25, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Bonneville County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding on 1st St. near Tiebreaker.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Brady J. Parks of Idaho Falls who had an adult female passenger in the front seat.

While talking to Parks, the deputy could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and when asked, Parks denied the presence of any illegal substance.

At that time, a K-9 deputy arrived and began using his K-9 partner to check the vehicle for the presence of illegal substances. During this time, Parks admitted to the deputy the vehicle contained several baggies of marijuana packaged for sale or distribution.

Deputies were then able to locate several different baggies of suspected marijuana throughout the vehicle along with items of paraphernalia. The marijuana seized from the vehicle was found to weigh just over 6.5 ounces.

Parks was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.