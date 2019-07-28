Man with history of sexual abuse accused of molesting two teen girls

Share This

LEWISVILLE — A man is facing three felony charges for allegedly molesting two teen girls in 2017 and this isn’t the first time he’s faced sexual abuse charges.

Michael Timothy Baker, 40, was accused of molesting a teen girl in 2006. But he was allowed to plead guilty to misdemeanor battery and spent 30 days in jail. Now he’s facing three felony charges of lewd conduct with a minor for allegedly molesting two young girls in 2017.

According to court documents, Baker allegedly molested the victims, who are known to him, in his home when the girls were 12 and 13 years old.

The 13-year-old victim said she was staying the night at Baker’s home. While she was on the couch trying to sleep, Baker allegedly came up behind her and molested her. The victim said she pretended to be asleep while Baker allegedly molested her.

She said she told a friend what had happened sometime later. The alleged incident was reported to law enforcement in March 2019.

The 12-year-old victim told investigators Baker allegedly molested her two times. Once at his house and the second time at his parent’s house.

She decided to report the alleged incidents to law enforcement in June after seeing Baker at a store and suffering a panic attack.

Baker was taken into custody on July 24, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 7, for both cases. Lewd conduct with a minor carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

The 2006 incident was similar to what the two victim’s reported happened to them in 2017.

The victim, who was a minor in 2006, was sleeping on a couch in a home where Baker was also staying. While she was sleeping she felt Baker her touch her and she woke up. Baker then proceeded to molest her.

According to documents, the victim said she was too scared to do or say anything. After Baker stopped and left she told her mother what had happened and they reported it police then next day.

Due to the 2006 plea agreement, Baker was not required to register as a sex offender.