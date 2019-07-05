UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after being trapped in garbage truck crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A man was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical after being trapped for nearly two hours after the garbage truck he drove crashed into a tree.

An Air Idaho Rescue helicopter flew the man at around 3:30 p.m. after the Idaho Falls Fire Department worked to free the injured man.

A tow truck was called in to pull the garbage truck from the tree, helping to free the trapped man.

It remains unclear what caused the crash and it remains under investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The mans identity and condition have not been released.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Emergency crews are working to free the driver of a garbage truck who smashed into a tree in rural Bonneville County Friday.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of County Line Road and North 3167 East.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but the driver was traveling eastbound when he left the road and hit the tree.

Emergency crews were using extraction equipment to get the driver out of the vehicle.

An air ambulance was called to the scene to transport the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The man’s identity and condition have not been released. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.



