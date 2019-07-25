Man involved in multiple burglaries to be sentenced Monday

Share This

BLACKFOOT — A man involved six separate burglaries between 2018 and 2019 will be sentenced next week.

Monroe Monte Farmer, 36, is scheduled for sentencing Monday. He is facing eight felony burglary charges and one accessory to burglary charges. He stole alcohol from five different businesses and helped a group flee the scene of a sixth burglary where alcohol was stolen.

Farmer was arrested April 11 after leading Bingham County deputies on a car chase and shooting a handgun out the window of the vehicle.

On April 11, deputies were helping Shelley Police locate a vehicle that had been used in the burglary of a local business. According to court documents, deputies found the vehicle traveling south on Yellowstone Highway.

The vehicle sped away after seeing patrol vehicles and then ran two stop signs.

At one point, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Farmer, waved a handgun out the driver’s side window. Shortly afterward a person in the passenger seat fired a shot out the window.

During the chase, Farmer and the other individual threw items out the windows including beer cans, a black purse and clothing.

Deputies were able to perform a pit maneuver and stop Farmer’s vehicle. He got out of the vehicle and ran toward a residence but deputies were able to chase him down and take him into custody.

He was charged with felony eluding police, aggravated assault, burglary, misdemeanor DUI and destroying evidence.

He posted bond and on April 12, stole from a Daisy Gas station. He was taken back into custody and interviewed by law enforcement.

While speaking with investigators, Farmer admitted to his involvement in the six burglaries.

Farmer told investigators he was involved in robbing Shortstop on Sept. 15 where a 30-pack of Budweiser and two 12-packs of Twisted Tea were stolen.

Farmer helped others flee the scene of the Blackfoot Liquor Store burglary on Dec. 28.

He helped burglarize Shortstop a second time on Jan. 1. He also stole from a Maverik gas station that same day and, on March 8, stole from a Stinker Store.

Farmer has pleaded guilty to felony burglary, eluding police and misdemeanor DUI.