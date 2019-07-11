Man stabbed father multiple times after getting angry, police say

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man pleaded not guilty Monday after police say he called 911 claiming he stabbed his father multiple times.

Michael Anthony McCusker, 27, is charged with felony aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, after the June 6 incident on the 2000 block of Woodbridge Circle.

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the Idaho Falls Police Department received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. from McCusker saying he just stabbed his father. When police rushed to the scene, the victim was driven to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Officers arrived and McCusker was still on the phone with 911 who told him to walk outside. The officer placed McCusker into handcuffs, noticing he had lacerations on his right hand. An ambulance treated him on the scene, according to court documents.

“As I was standing with him, he said he made a huge mistake, gotten mad and just started stabbing him,” an officer wrote in his report. “He repeatedly told me without being asked he had gotten mad and stabbed him.”

Documents say when police entered the home, they noted blood on the kitchen floor and laundry area of the house. Investigators at the scene recovered the knife McCusker allegedly used in the stabbing.

The victim underwent surgery for his injuries but court documents do not specify what those injuries are.

Officers took McCusker to EIRMC for stitches on his hand before transporting him to the Bonneville County Jail, where he is held on $25,000 bail.

A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the Bonneville County Courthouse. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison for the alleged crime.