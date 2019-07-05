Man trapped in garbage truck crash recovering in hospital with severe leg injuries

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — An Idaho Falls man pulled from a mangled garbage truck Friday afternoon by emergency crews is expected to recover.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com 53-year-old Todd Martin was driving a Peterbilt garbage truck eastbound near the intersection of County Line Road and North 3167 East around 1:30 p.m. Lovell says the tires on the right side of the truck got into the gravel on the road’s edge, pulling the rest of the truck off the road.

The truck continued down an embankment yards from a guard rail, smashing into a tree. The crash crushed the cab of the truck around Martin, trapping him inside.

Firefighters and emergency medical services with the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene. Crews used extraction equipment in an attempt to free Martin from the truck. With the help of a tow truck, rescuers freed Martin around 3:20 p.m.

During the course of the rescue, an Air Idaho Rescue helicopter was called to the scene to transport Martin to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with what officials describe as severe leg injuries.

Martin’s condition at EIRMC remains unknown.