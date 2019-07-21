Meridian police searching for woman they say is armed, violent and tried to abduct child

Share This

MERIDIAN – Meridian police are looking for a woman they say is potentially armed and dangerous after the woman allegedly tried to abduct her biological child from the child’s legal guardian, according to a news release on Sunday.

Police said Eden Hope Rodriguez, 27, tried to abduct the 8-year-old child from Holy Apostles Church, 6300 North Meridian Road, around noon Sunday as the child was leaving church services.

“The victim’s legal guardian was able to wrestle the child free and they took shelter inside the church,” police said in the news release.

Rodriguez fled the scene on foot through the parking lot headed southbound. She’s wanted for questioning in the possible attempted abduction.

She’s described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or grey long-sleeved shirt, white pants and dark ankle boots. She drives a lime green 2014 Ford Fiesta with Texas license plate JTL1009.

Rodriguez was driving a lime green 2014 Ford Fiesta, pictured above, with Texas license plate JTL1009 | Courtesy photo

Police said Rodriguez may be carrying a concealed handgun and is “known to be violent.” They urged anyone who sees her to avoid confronting her and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez or her whereabouts should call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS or 343COPS.com.

This article was first published by the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.