Motorcyclist arrested after police find explosive device, 3 guns, hatchet and several knives

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Photo: Jonathan Solberg | Bonneville County Jail

IDAHO FALLS — On Saturday, July 6 at 1:28 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a call advising that a car driving westbound on 17th Street was being chased by a person on a motorcycle. While officers were in route, the caller relayed that the car had turned south onto Yellowstone Highway and that the motorcycle rider was shooting a firearm at the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of Burgraff and Yellowstone. The vehicle had reportedly been traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a borrow pit next to the railroad tracks on the east side of Yellowstone Highway.

EMS personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department also responded and evaluated the driver and two passengers in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition. Both passengers were evaluated on scene by EMS personnel but not transported.

An officer enroute to the location of the accident was able to locate and stop the motorcyclist, who had been involved, near Sunnyside Road and Holmes Avenue. The driver, Jonathan Solberg, was found in possession of three handguns, a hatchet, and several knives, which were all on his person.

An IFPD K9 Officer arrived and conducted a free air sniff of the motorcycle with his K9. After the K9

positively indicated on the motorcycle, officers conducted a search and found a cylindrical object that officers believed could be an explosive device.

Members of the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad responded to the scene and were able to confirm that it was, in fact, an explosive device. Bomb Squad personnel took possession of the item for safe disposal.

Jonathan Solberg, a 32-year-old Idaho Falls Resident, was arrested for felony unlawful possession of an explosive/destructive device and exhibition/brandishing of a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

A passenger of the vehicle, Matthew Hearney, a 34-year-old male, had two outstanding warrants and was also arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.